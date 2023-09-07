LawCall
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide

Kenneth Booth, Lexi White of the Cullman County Sheriff's Office
Kenneth Booth, Lexi White of the Cullman County Sheriff's Office(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Cullman County Sheriff’s Department employees are dead following an apparent murder/suicide Thursday morning.

According to a release from Sheriff Matt Gentry, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed a shift supervisor named Lexi White, then took his own life during an argument. The two were in a relationship, according to the sheriff. The shooting happened in Orange Beach.

Sheriff Gentry says he was notified by the Orange Beach Police Department soon after the incident. He issued the following statement to the media around 12:30 p.m.:

“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office.

Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach. There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

