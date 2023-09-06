LawCall
Woman shot at Birmingham nightclub was Miles College student

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the women who died Labor Day following a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub was a student at Miles College.

Markiezia Atkins was 24-years-old and had a daughter who turned one years old Tuesday. A social media post from Miles College said Atkins was a sophomore.

Atkins, 33-year-old Chaveda Willis, and a man arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital’s emergency room, the car they were in was shot at. Gunfire also hit an SUV belonging to UAB Police and a hospital emergency room door.

UAB Hospital staff pronounced Atkins and Willis dead. The man suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own, sophomore Markiezia Atkins. Markiezia left us on...

Posted by Miles College on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

