Woman shot at Birmingham nightclub was Miles College student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the women who died Labor Day following a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub was a student at Miles College.

Markiezia Atkins was 24-years-old and had a daughter who turned one years old Tuesday. A social media post from Miles College said Atkins was a sophomore.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own, sophomore Markiezia Atkins. Markiezia left us on Monday morning, leaving behind her precious one-year-old daughter. Markiezia was not only a dedicated student but also a loving and devoted mother. Her determination to excel in her studies while caring for her daughter was truly inspirational. She embodied the spirit of resilience and determination. We extend our deepest condolences to Markiezia's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this loss. The Golden Bear family will miss Markiezia immensely, and her memory will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, Markiezia.

Atkins, 33-year-old Chaveda Willis, and a man arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital’s emergency room, the car they were in was shot at. Gunfire also hit an SUV belonging to UAB Police and a hospital emergency room door.

UAB Hospital staff pronounced Atkins and Willis dead. The man suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own, sophomore Markiezia Atkins. Markiezia left us on... Posted by Miles College on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.