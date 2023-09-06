Slice: Veggie Pesto Pizza
Good Day Cooking
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Veggie Pesto Pizza
Ingredients (in order of build)
- Dough of choice
- Pesto sauce - 2oz
- Spinach-small handful
- Cheese blend - two small handfuls
- Thinly slice Roma tomato-1
- Sliced button mushrooms - small handful
- Red onion ( we grill ours for this one) - 1/4 cut chopped
- Chopped canned artichoke- 1/4 cup
- Crumbled feta cheese to sprinkle on top
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.