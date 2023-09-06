Slice: Veggie Pesto Pizza

Veggie Pesto Pizza

Ingredients (in order of build)

Dough of choice

Pesto sauce - 2oz

Spinach-small handful

Cheese blend - two small handfuls

Thinly slice Roma tomato-1

Sliced button mushrooms - small handful

Red onion ( we grill ours for this one) - 1/4 cut chopped

Chopped canned artichoke- 1/4 cup

Crumbled feta cheese to sprinkle on top

