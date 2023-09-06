Slice: Veggie Pesto Pizza

LawCall
Veggie Pesto Pizza

Good Day Cooking
Veggie Pesto Pizza
By Slice Pizza
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
Veggie Pesto Pizza

Ingredients (in order of build)

  • Dough of choice
  • Pesto sauce - 2oz
  • Spinach-small handful
  • Cheese blend - two small handfuls
  • Thinly slice Roma tomato-1
  • Sliced button mushrooms - small handful
  • Red onion ( we grill ours for this one) - 1/4 cut chopped
  • Chopped canned artichoke- 1/4 cup
  • Crumbled feta cheese to sprinkle on top

Veggie Pesto Pizza
