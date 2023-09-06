Part of U.S. Highway 11 in Coaling slated for major rebuild

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive in Tuscaloosa county, U.S. Highway 11 is about to get a major make-over in Coaling, and it’s something drivers have been asking about for a while. The section we’re talking about is U.S. Highway 11 at Middle Coaling Road and Ed Stephens Road; some preliminary work has already started.

ALDOT leaders say this is something the community has been wanting for a long time. ALDOT will totally rebuild parts of Highway 11, meaning they will take it down to the base and rebuild it. The work starts on September 11 and will take about nine months, weather permitting, according to west Alabama ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams.

“It’s important we go ahead and fix these areas, something the community has wanted for a long time and we’re able to do these intersections. It’s something we looked at. This will be a full rebuild and so the community is very excited about it and a lot of the public is excited about it because they’ve been wanting something done for awhile and we’re able to accommodate those needs,” said McWilliams.

McWilliams says the overall cost for the job will be $6.2 million dollars.

