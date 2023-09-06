LawCall
National Firefighter Challenge gets started in Hoover

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, Sept. 6, marks the official start of the National Firefighter Challenge at the Hoover Met.

The challenge will bring 150 athletes in from across the U.S. and even a few from other countries. Event Coordinator for the City of Hoover, Kelly Peoples, said the city looks forward to an opportunity that highlights Hoover on a bigger stage.

“We host the SEC Baseball tournament every year, we hosted the Hartford Nationals, which is an adapted sports competition, this past July. We love hosting national events,” said Peoples.

Right next door to the Hoover Met is Brock’s Gap Brewing Company. Owner Jamie Cato said the athletes will celebrate the week with a party at the brewery on Friday.

“Anytime we can get more people in this area, it’s a good thing for all the businesses around here,” said Cato.

The challenge is free and open to the public. A schedule of event can be found here.

