Man taken to UAB Hospital after shooting in east Birmingham

The shooting happened on Mary Taylor Road Wednesday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken to UAB Hospital Wednesday morning after a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened on Mary Taylor Road.

Birmingham Police said his injuries are life-threatening.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

