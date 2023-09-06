Man taken to UAB Hospital after shooting in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken to UAB Hospital Wednesday morning after a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened on Mary Taylor Road.

Birmingham Police said his injuries are life-threatening.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.