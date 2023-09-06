LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. coroner asking for help locating family of 2 men

Robert Eugene Beavers, left, and William Vansandt, right. The Jefferson Co. coroner is asking...
Robert Eugene Beavers, left, and William Vansandt, right. The Jefferson Co. coroner is asking for help locating family of both men, who recently passed away.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of two men who recently died in Birmingham.

60-year-old Robert Eugene Beavers Jr. was found dead on August 24 by police when they performed a welfare check after neighbors reported they hadn’t seen him in weeks. Officials say Beavers Jr. had a past address listed in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. They say he also may have lived in Ohio and Oklahoma before living in the Birmingham area.

91-year-old William Vansandt was found dead on August 27 from natural causes in his nursing home room at the Cherry Hill Healthcare Center. Officials say Vansandt had a past address listed in the 5400 block of Justice Street in Mulga.

If you are family or have any knowledge of how to reach their family, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Corner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Source: WBRC video
Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash
Traffic cones generic.
ALDOT: Planned lane closures on I-65 NB
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Concerns over hiring and retention for Birmingham Police
Birmingham Police continue to deal with officer shortage; City Councilor says personnel board to blame
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge
Source: WBRC video
‘These are monsters and vicious people’: City leaders and community members speak out after Monday’s double shooting
Concerns over hiring and retention for Birmingham Police
Concerns over hiring and retention for Birmingham Police