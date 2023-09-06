Jefferson Co. coroner asking for help locating family of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of two men who recently died in Birmingham.

60-year-old Robert Eugene Beavers Jr. was found dead on August 24 by police when they performed a welfare check after neighbors reported they hadn’t seen him in weeks. Officials say Beavers Jr. had a past address listed in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. They say he also may have lived in Ohio and Oklahoma before living in the Birmingham area.

91-year-old William Vansandt was found dead on August 27 from natural causes in his nursing home room at the Cherry Hill Healthcare Center. Officials say Vansandt had a past address listed in the 5400 block of Justice Street in Mulga.

If you are family or have any knowledge of how to reach their family, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Corner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

