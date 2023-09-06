LawCall
Homewood planning commission tables vote on final Piggly Wiggly plan

Delay on finalizing Piggly Wiggly expansion plan
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The final details of the new Piggly Wiggly development plan are still being worked out.

The expansion was originally announced last year. They plan to build a new, bigger store near the current one on Montgomery Highway right behind CVS.

The final plan presented at the Homewood Planning Commission meeting stirred concerns from residents.

The developers said during Tuesday’s meeting that they’ve worked for a year and a half to find the best plan but many residents are still having problems with it.

Most issues they presented surround traffic flow and where to place the truck dock, on the southside or northside of the building. Because the trucks are so big and the development space is so tight, it’s proven to be difficult.

Some residents shared concerns about 18-wheelers maneuvering on Courtney Drive, while others were worried about the noise with the change in traffic flow.

Former State Senator Slade Blackwell and Dr. Ellen Witt, owner and operator of Witt Chiropractic, used the plan current plan to show why they don’t think it’s the best fit.

They also shared their own plan they created, saying it creates better traffic flow.

Without definitive answers to the many concerns, the commission decided to continue the conversation at the next meeting in October.

