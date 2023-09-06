Hamilton leaders look for back-up system after water crisis

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - What a difference two weeks makes for the city of Hamilton. The city’s water crisis is largely over and the water purification is pumping full steam, most of the tanks are full. You may recall a farmer’s pond dam burst which gushed muddy in Hamilton’s only source for water in the Buttahatchee River. Hamilton Mayor Bob Page said in the middle of this water crisis he would make sure this never happens again. Today, the search is on for a back-up plan.

Mayor Page told me Tuesday one option they’re looking at is a back-up pump between Guin and Hamilton. Another option they’re considering is consider hooking up with a rural water system. They also must consider the cost; any back-up plan would cost anywhere from $200,000 to $2 million, according to Mayor Page.

“We’re deadly serious about getting a back-up. We’ve gone 26 years without really having a back-up plan to cover us and we’ve been very fortunate . We see what can happen, it might happen again, and we don’t ever want to run out of water again,” said Page.

As for the pond dam that broke, ADEM is working with the owner to determine what happened and why.

