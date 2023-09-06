First Alert Weather: Threat to see strong storms Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. It’s a little muggy outside, but that will likely change over the next 48 hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly-to-mostly cloudy. We are tracking some isolated showers mainly along and north of Interstate 20/59 this morning. Most of the rain is light and is moving off to the east-northeast. I think most of us will end up with a dry morning commute.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

We are watching a cold front to our west that is producing scattered storms in parts of Arkansas and Missouri. The cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast later today giving us a chance to see scattered showers and storms this evening. We will likely end up with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures heating up into the low-to-mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Winds are forecast to come in from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - threat level two out of five - for northwest Alabama. It includes parts of Pickens, Lamar, Marion, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties. Areas under the slight risk have the greatest chance to see stormy weather that could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning. The severe threat is a little lower for the rest of Central Alabama where a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - has been issued.

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with mostly dry conditions through 4 p.m. I think we will likely see storms develop in northwest Alabama and move to the southeast during the evening hours. I would plan for the threat to see scattered storms between 4 and 11 p.m. The greatest coverage for storms today will likely occur along and west of Interstate 65.

The Next 24 - Wed. 8:30 p.m. (WBRC)

We will hold on to a 50 percent chance for storms today as not everyone will see rain. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information just in case these storms become severe.

Drier Air Returns Thursday and Friday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow morning. I think we’ll end up mostly dry Thursday with the bulk of the rain and storm chances in south Alabama. A few showers will be possible early in the day, mainly for areas south and east of Birmingham.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Dew points should lower tomorrow afternoon as northwesterly winds bring in some drier air. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday. With dry air in place, temperatures should cool into the mid to upper 60s Friday morning. Friday should end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will likely end up close to average with most of us in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be dry and quiet. Humidity levels will remain in the comfortable range, and you won’t have to worry about grabbing the umbrella. We should enjoy cool and comfortable morning temperatures with most of us in the low-to-mid 60s. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday and Sunday will end up mostly sunny, so you’ll want to make sure you grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen. We should have fantastic weather Saturday evening for the Alabama vs Texas college football game in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 80s at kickoff and cool into the 70s by the end of the game.

Tropical Update: The big story we will watch for the next seven to ten days is Tropical Storm Lee. Lee continues to strengthen over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean. Winds are now up to 65 mph as of the 4 a.m. advisory.

Tropical Storm Lee (WBRC)

Lee will likely become a hurricane by this afternoon and evening. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Lee to rapidly intensify over the next three days into a powerful major hurricane. The latest forecast shows Lee becoming a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph by this weekend. It will not surprise me if Lee becomes a Category 5 hurricane with winds greater than 157 mph. The forecast keeps the storm just north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico this weekend. If the storm somehow trends farther to the south, impacts could increase for these areas. The long-range forecast on where Lee will go remains very tricky. It all depends on the upper-level setup and steering of weather systems in the north Atlantic and across the eastern United States. Most models keep Lee away from the East Coast and pull it northwards close to Bermuda. A lot can change over the next seven days, so I would encourage the East Coast and Bermuda to closely monitor this storm. The good news is that Lee will likely avoid the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. It will not impact the Alabama Gulf Coast or Central Alabama.

Tropical Storm Lee (WBRC)

We are also watching another tropical wave that is impacting the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Odds have lowered to 60 percent (medium chance) for possible development over the next seven days. Long-range models hint that this wave will likely become our next tropical storm. The next name up on the hurricane list is Margot.

I think September will remain active with additional storms forming in the central Atlantic. Hurricane season peaks now and comes to an end on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.