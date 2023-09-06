Court appoints a special master to propose new voting districts in the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The same three-judge panel that determined that Alabama must add a second majority district, has said that the state’s newest proposed map doesn’t meet the criteria.

The court appointed a special master and cartographer who will work to create and submit three new state voting maps in response to the panel’s decisions. The appointees have until Sept. 25 to complete the task. Once the voting maps are complete the state will have an opportunity to voice their complaints in early October during a public hearing.

However the the special master and cartographer will not just be proposing new maps. The two will also have to file a report and recommendation or a “R and R” on each of the proposed maps.

Tuesday’s court order indicates the R and R should detail the choices made in each proposed plan, the differences between the plans, and why each plan remedies the likely vote dilution found by the Court.

The full court order is over 215 pages long, and in it the court seemingly slams the state’s lack of effort in providing a map that accommodates the supreme court’s ruling. One quote from the report reads:

“We are disturbed by the evidence that the State delayed remedial proceedings but ultimately did not even nurture the ambition to provide the required remedy. And we are struck by the extraordinary circumstance we face. We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district.”

It is quotes like this that lawyers on the Plaintiff’s side say shows how little the state tried to meet the call to action.

“The court really seemed to be incredulous about the fact that the state was ordered to do something and didn’t even really pretend to try and do it. Their strategy this whole time seemed to just be defiance. ‘You know we think that you are wrong. So we are going to do this our way,” said LDF Political Participation Fellow Brittany Carter.

Now, many state leaders are giving their thoughts on the court order. That includes one of the state representatives who’s district will likely change regardless of how the maps are drawn.

“From the very beginning we knew that this map did not comply with the Supreme Court’s order. In fact I believe it is a great insult to Alabama voters across the state that our state legislature did not even try to meet the Supreme Court’s demands,” said State Representative Terri Sewell.

Another state representative went as far as calling the state’s legal efforts a waste of your money.

“We wasted tax payer dollars by litigating this case and further getting guidance, the wrong guidance from council, from the state perspective on how these districts should be redrawn and whether or not the courts are going to be satisfied with our action,” said State House Representative Anthony Daniels.

The Alabama GOP also released a short statement that read, “While we respect the Court, we are disappointed in its decision, and we trust that the State will ultimately prevail in this litigation.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement:

“While we are disappointed in today’s decision, we strongly believe that the Legislature’s map complies with the Voting Rights Act and the recent decision of the U.S. Supreme Court. We intend to promptly seek review from the Supreme Court to ensure that the State can use its lawful congressional districts in 2024 and beyond.”

