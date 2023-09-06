LawCall
Comedian Ricky Smith brings “Random Acts of Kindness” tour to those battling cancer in Birmingham

A comedian bringing in some good vibes to people in Birmingham who are battling cancer.
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A comedian is helping to bring smiles to people in Birmingham who are battling cancer.

Comedian Ricky Smith stopped by the American Cancer Society’s Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge Tuesday for his “Random Acts of Kindness” Gives Hope tour. Smith put smiles on a lot of faces and surprised them with food and entertainment.

Smith’s “RAKE Gives Hope” tour supports people with cancer and their caregiver staying at the hope lodge. This tour is personal for Smith who lost his sister to cancer last year.

“Just to know you can bring some smiles and energy. I can’t feel what they’re feeling. I can’t take away their cancer and the pain that they have. But at least for an hour or hour and a half, they can get a little joy and happiness and let people know that somebody cares,” Smith said.

Smith is taking his cross-country tour to over 20 cities hoping to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge network.

