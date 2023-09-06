Birmingham Police continue to deal with officer shortage; City Councilor says personnel board to blame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says the Birmingham Police Department is having issues hiring and keeping men and women on the job. He believes the Jefferson County Personnel Board is causing problems for the department.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says they have a new academy class starting later this year, but Councilor O’Quinn says these recruiting classes are getting smaller and smaller. The BPD said they are seeing more officers leaving the department than they have coming in.

Councilor O’Quinn said some of the problems they are dealing with come from the Jefferson County Personnel Board regarding the pool of candidates applying to the department—they have seen officers finish the academy and leave the police department only weeks after being on the job.

It is also getting more challenging to compete with neighboring municipalities. But the main issue, he says, is that their relationship with the personnel board is not where it should be. It’s caused problems for the last several years, specifically regarding discipline within the department.

“We want to take disciplinary action, say, for example, sending them home without pay for an extended period of time,” says O’Quinn. “What has often happened is they appeal to the Jefferson County Personnel Board, and they reverse the city’s decision and say you have to reinstate this employee and not only reinstate them, you have to pay them for the time they were out.”

The Birmingham Police Department says they are working hard to recruit new officers. They’re offering a $5,000 hiring bonus and are hiring for the academy class beginning on November 7.

WBRC contacted the personnel board, and we are still waiting to hear back.

