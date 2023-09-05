U.S. National Firefighter Challenge starts Tuesday in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters from across the country are coming to Hoover to showcase their skills.

The U.S. National Firefighter Combat Challenge begins with the Alabama Fire Service Showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 5. This event is used to promote physical fitness and showcase fire fighters and the physical demands they face on a daily basis.

The showdown event is for state firefighters who didn’t qualify for the national championship.

Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley hopes this will inspire some of his firefighters to compete in the overall championship next year.

The combat challenge starts on Wednesday and includes a tower climb, hose pull and dragging a mannequin. During the event, firefighters wear all of their gear.

“We would encourage everyone to come out, we think it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to see what firefighters do,” Bentley said. “They will be able to meet firefighters from all over our country, I think it’s going to be a really good event and we just encourage people to participate.”

The city of Hoover is partnering with the 2025 World Police and Fire Games to bring the national challenge to Hoover.

Although this is a free event, city leaders are estimating a huge economic impact for the city.

