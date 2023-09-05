LawCall
Town of County Line breaks ground for new town hall, storm shelter

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNTY LINE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Town of County Line will break ground on a new multi-use facility on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The current town hall only fits around 40 people and is in need of a new roof. Clerk for the town, Lucy Kiley, said multiple contractors encouraged the town to start fresh with a new building.

The new building will serve as a town hall and storm shelter. The shelter will be able to hold upwards of 250 people and withstand 250 mph winds in the event of an emergency.

Funding for the project comes from a FEMA grant and money from Blount and Jefferson counties. The town hall will serve as a community space and satellite operation center for county deputies.

“We want it to be a building for the community as for the town. This will be something like County Line has never seen before. When you drive through our little town, you won’t wonder where the town hall is, you won’t miss it, you’ll know,” said Kiley.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 4 p.m. The new facility will be located right next door to the current town hall. Construction is estimated to be completed around the spring.

