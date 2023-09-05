LawCall
‘This is unheard of’: Birmingham Police react to fatal double shooting

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are still looking for suspects after they say two women were shot and killed early Monday morning outside a Birmingham nightclub. Officers believe these two mothers, Markiezia Atkins and Chaveda Willis, were innocent bystanders.

They were the 83rd and 84th murder investigations this year in Birmingham. Police say the fact that suspects followed the victims to the hospital and were shot at again is unheard of.

“It just speaks to the state of our community, We live in a society where we have seen a fire station being a site of violence, and someone coming to a hospital opening fire. It’s just unheard of. And the fact that you have victims seeking treatment who were already shot, and the suspects were bold enough to come to the hospital to attempt to fire upon them,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD.

Of the three other people injured in the shooting, one of them is a man now fighting for his life.

Police say they do believe those suspects could be a danger to the public.

