‘These are monsters and vicious people’: City leaders and community members speak out after Monday’s double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders like Councilor Darrell O’Quinn are upset and frustrated about Monday’s double shooting outside of a nightclub and UAB hospital.

“I mean, this is comparable to things that you read about in relationship to how hitmen act,” says O’Quinn. “This, to me, seems to go beyond the level of someone having a disagreement; these folks were determined to murder some people.”

O’Quinn is not alone in his frustration. Rickey Green says his sister was best friends with Cheveda Willis, one of the women who died early Monday morning. He believes this was all retaliation for an incident that happened last week that cost innocent people their lives. Now, he’s afraid there could be more violence.

“This is something that’s going to be ongoing until these suspects and perpetrators are sought. Until then, the guys in the streets neighborhood are going to be riding around looking for retaliation,” said Green.

Green says he’s noticed when people have issues with one another, violence seems to be their only answer.

“If you have any confrontation with someone and you see them, it’s S.O.S, which means shoot on sight,” says Green. “So they could be right here in downtown Birmingham on a normal busy day like this, and if they come across each other path, they are going to get into a shootout, and it’s going to be a lot of innocent people getting killed.”

He speaking out because he dealt with gun violence firsthand when he was shot in the back at the age of 5.

“We’re dealing with some monsters here. These people are vicious, and they don’t have no care or value of human life because everyone at that hospital didn’t have anything to do with anything,” says Green. “So why would you want to come and injure more people?”

