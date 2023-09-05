LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Queen of Clean: Removing Oil and Grease Stains

By Queen of Clean
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Queen of Clean is talking about removing oil and grease stains.

What you need:

  • Baby powder
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Dawn

What to do:

  1. Remove the oil or grease stain by treating with a mixture of equal parts baby powder and dish soap
  2. Apply, work it in, let it sit 15 minutes or so
  3. Rinse and let air dry to see if the oil stain is gone
  4. If not, work in an oil based soap like Castile bar soap or ZOTE soap
  5. Rinse again and air dry
  6. Still have a stain? Mix 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and one part DAWN in a small dish
  7. Apply to the oil stain, work it in well
  8. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, then launder as usual
  9. Again, air dry to be sure the oil is gone

Warnings & Cautions: Always be sure a spot is out BEFORE drying clothes. The dryer heat can make it impossible to remove.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Source: WBRC video
Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Police are looking for this man as a person of interest in a Midfield homicide.
Police identify person of interest after deadly shooting in Midfield

Latest News

Queen of Clean: Removing Oil and Grease Stains
Queen of Clean: Removing Oil and Grease Stains
Queen of Clean: How to Clean Fabric Shoes
Queen of Clean: How to clean fabric shoes
Queen of Clean: How to Clean Fabric Shoes
Queen of Clean: How to Clean Fabric Shoes
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
With gas prices rising, should you take another look at E85 Flex Fuel?