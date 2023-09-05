Queen of Clean: Removing Oil and Grease Stains

The Queen of Clean is talking about removing oil and grease stains.

What you need:

Baby powder

Hydrogen peroxide

Dawn

What to do:

Remove the oil or grease stain by treating with a mixture of equal parts baby powder and dish soap Apply, work it in, let it sit 15 minutes or so Rinse and let air dry to see if the oil stain is gone If not, work in an oil based soap like Castile bar soap or ZOTE soap Rinse again and air dry Still have a stain? Mix 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and one part DAWN in a small dish Apply to the oil stain, work it in well Allow to sit for 30 minutes, then launder as usual Again, air dry to be sure the oil is gone

Warnings & Cautions: Always be sure a spot is out BEFORE drying clothes. The dryer heat can make it impossible to remove.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

