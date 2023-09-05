Queen of Clean: Removing Oil and Grease Stains
The Queen of Clean is talking about removing oil and grease stains.
What you need:
- Baby powder
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Dawn
What to do:
- Remove the oil or grease stain by treating with a mixture of equal parts baby powder and dish soap
- Apply, work it in, let it sit 15 minutes or so
- Rinse and let air dry to see if the oil stain is gone
- If not, work in an oil based soap like Castile bar soap or ZOTE soap
- Rinse again and air dry
- Still have a stain? Mix 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and one part DAWN in a small dish
- Apply to the oil stain, work it in well
- Allow to sit for 30 minutes, then launder as usual
- Again, air dry to be sure the oil is gone
Warnings & Cautions: Always be sure a spot is out BEFORE drying clothes. The dryer heat can make it impossible to remove.
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
