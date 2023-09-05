Leeds teenager killed in Shelby Co. crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

State Troopers said the teenager was from Leeds. The teenager was killed when the vehicle they were driving left the road and hit several trees.

The crash happened on Dunnavant Valley Road, around 8 miles west of Vandiver.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

