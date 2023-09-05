LawCall
Leeds teenager killed in Shelby Co. crash

The teenager was killed when the vehicle they were driving left the road and hit several trees.
The teenager was killed when the vehicle they were driving left the road and hit several trees.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

State Troopers said the teenager was from Leeds. The teenager was killed when the vehicle they were driving left the road and hit several trees.

The crash happened on Dunnavant Valley Road, around 8 miles west of Vandiver.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

