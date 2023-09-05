Governor declares September 4 Alabama Blood Donation Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Alabama Blood Donation Day and the American Red Cross says they’re at a 2-3 day supply of blood, but ideally they want a 4-5 day supply.

Leaders say that blood donations tend to drop during the summer months, and they hope to see more people come out and donate as it gets closer to fall.

Annette Rowland with the American Red Cross says statistically, only 3% of the U.S. population donates blood. Unfortunately, only some people in that 3% are actually eligible to give.

Because the need for blood can be a life or death situation, Governor Kay Ivey joined other governors across the country in declaring a state Blood Donation Day. In the proclamation, the governor says she hopes it reminds people that we need to replenish our blood supply in Alabama.

“It’s a matter of life and death but it’s also thinking, ‘I don’t want my family member or myself to have to go through a situation where I need blood and it’s not there,’” said Rowland. “And the only way we can prevent that from happening is by donating blood.”

Rowland says the number one reason people haven’t donated blood before is because they simply haven’t been asked. She is asking people to donate if they are able because it could save someone’s life.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by clicking here.

