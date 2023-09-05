First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, few showers in west Alabama Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few showers in west Alabama pushing to the north. Most of the rain that develops this morning will remain light and shouldn’t last for more than 30 minutes. The rest of us remains dry and quiet. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer this morning with most of Central Alabama in the low to mid 70s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm for parts of west-northwest Alabama today. The rest of us will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the lower 90s. It will end up a little muggy today, so the heat index could climb into the mid to upper 90s. We will likely see winds from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7 p.m. CDT. An isolated shower or storm will be possible for Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties this evening, but odds are very high that most locations will remain dry.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance to see storms on Wednesday evening. We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. We are looking at a partly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Winds are forecast to continue from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will likely increase Wednesday evening as a disturbance pushes into Central Alabama from Tennessee. We could see a line of storms push through our area sometime between 4 p.m. CDT- 11 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Storms that push through our area could become strong or possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. I’ve increased our rain chance to 50% for Wednesday evening.

Futurecast (WBRC FOX6 News)

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday: The latest trends are showing a drier Thursday as a cold front pushes through our area. We will likely start Thursday morning mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for a few storms Thursday, but the greatest coverage will likely occur south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s Thursday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Muggy Meter (WBRC FOX6 News)

Drier Air Returns this Weekend: Once the cold front moves through our area Thursday into Friday, we will likely see lower humidity going into the weekend. Friday is now shaping up to be mostly dry with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s. The weekend looks dry with comfortable mornings and toasty afternoons. We are forecasting lows in the mid to upper 60s. High temperatures Saturday will likely end up near 90. Sunday could end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s. If you plan on being out this weekend, make sure you apply the sunscreen as the UV Index will remain very high. Saturday and Sunday will end up mostly sunny. It should be great weather for the big football game in Tuscaloosa as Alabama takes on Texas.

Tropical Update: The tropics are mostly quiet, but we are watching two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic. Gert and Katia dissipated, and the remnants of Franklin could regenerate in the northeast Atlantic near Europe. Odds of development remain low, but it will likely result in stormy conditions near the Azores and Portugal.

Tracking the Tropics (WBRC FOX6 News)

The main wave to watch is located in the east-central Atlantic Ocean. It is roughly 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. The tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression or storm today. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane list is Lee. Long-range weather models show this system intensifying into a hurricane by the end of the week. Most models support a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic. It’s very possible this tropical wave could become an intense Category 4 or 5 hurricane by this weekend and early next week. The forecast has it staying just north of the Leeward Islands. It will likely stay out of the Caribbean. Most models show this storm lifting farther to the north and hopefully avoiding the U.S. East Coast. It remains too early to tell you with certainty that it will not impact the United States at this time. Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and the east coast of the United States should continue to watch this storm. I think Bermuda will have the highest chance to see some kind of impact from this storm next week. I can say with high confidence that it will not move into the Gulf of Mexico and impact us.

Tracking the Tropics (WBRC FOX6 News)

We have to watch another tropical wave that just moved off the coast of Africa. Odds are high that it will develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next three to seven days. Long-range models keep this storm in the middle of the Atlantic away from us. It will also have the potential to become a hurricane going into next week. The name after Lee is Margot. We are entering the peak of the hurricane season. It officially ends on November 30.

Have a great Tuesday!

