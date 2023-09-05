Fall Plant Sale at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Friday, Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get a jump start on your garden by visiting the Fall Plant Sale at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

It takes place September 8 and 9 at the Botanical Gardens. The sale is free and open to the public. You’ll find dozens of varieties of plants like perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees, and shrubs.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the gardens.

You’ll also have the opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program.

Members of the Friends will get the chance to buy plants first through Member Early Bird Shopping (1–5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7).

Bring a portable cart or wagon. You can pay by check or credit card.

For more information click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.