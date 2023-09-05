LawCall
Fall Plant Sale at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Friday, Saturday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get a jump start on your garden by visiting the Fall Plant Sale at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

It takes place September 8 and 9 at the Botanical Gardens. The sale is free and open to the public. You’ll find dozens of varieties of plants like perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees, and shrubs.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the gardens.

You’ll also have the opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program.

Members of the Friends will get the chance to buy plants first through Member Early Bird Shopping (1–5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7).

Bring a portable cart or wagon. You can pay by check or credit card.

For more information click here.

