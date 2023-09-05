Creations Galore and Moore: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

Crust Ingredients:

1 cup of ginger snap

1 1/2 Tbs Sugar

1/8 cup Butter melted

Cheese Cake Ingredients:

2 pks 8oz cream cheese

1/2 cup Sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

Spices:

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp clove

1/8 tsp ginger

1/8 tsp nutmeg

Directions:

To make Crust:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Place gingersnaps into a food processor and pulse until they become finely crushed.

3. In a medium-sized bowl, combine the gingersnap crumbs with 1 ½ tablespoons of sugar and the melted butter. Transfer this mixture into a 6-inch springform pan with 3-inch tall walls. Using a large spoon, firmly press the crumbs into the bottom of the springform pan, making sure to go up about half an inch along the sides of the pan.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 350˚F for 8-10 minutes. Once done, remove it from the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

To make filling:

1. In your mixer’s bowl, fitted with the paddle attachment, whip the two packages of softened cream cheese and sugar at medium speed until they become light, fluffy, and free of any lumps. This should take approximately 5 minutes. Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure there are no remaining chunks of cream cheese.

2. In another bowl, employ a whisk to gently blend together the pumpkin puree, eggs, spices, and vanilla extract until they are thoroughly incorporated. Afterward, introduce this blend into the cheesecake filling and continue to mix at a low speed just until everything is well combined, remembering to scrape the sides of the bowl as necessary.

3. Pour the filling into the pre-baked crust. Cover it with foil and position it within another shallow pan filled with water; this is commonly known as a water bath. Bake it on the middle rack at 350˚F for a duration of 2 hours. Afterward, take it out of the oven, remove the foil, and allow it to cool down to room temperature. Once it reaches room temperature, cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate. It’s best served when fully chilled, which typically takes at least 4 hours in the refrigerator or can be left overnight for even

