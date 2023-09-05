LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Childersburg inmate escapes from work release in Talladega County

Pershon O`Neal Pettway
Pershon O`Neal Pettway(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate at the Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center has escaped from work release Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Pershon O`Neal Pettway escaped from Childersburg Work Release at approximately 3:32 a.m. on September 5. He was wearing a brown state uniform.

Pettway was serving time at the Childersburg CBF/CWC for receiving stolen property II.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Pettway, notify the police, the Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center, or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Source: WBRC video
Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash
Fatal crash
Albertville HS identifies student-athlete killed in single-vehicle crash
Police are looking for this man as a person of interest in a Midfield homicide.
Police identify person of interest after deadly shooting in Midfield

Latest News

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
First Alert Commute Forecast
First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, few showers in west Alabama Tuesday
‘Please buckle up that seatbelt:’ ALEA on keeping teens safe while driving
Safety for teen drivers
Safety for teen drivers