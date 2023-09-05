The Calera community mourning the loss of friend, teammate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family, a team and a community were changed after a sophomore at Calera High School died in a car crash Sunday.

15 year old Brayden Ray was a member of the Calera High School football team where he played wide receiver.

Ray’s friends and teammates spoke with WBRC, saying that he was their guardian angel watching over them. They have a slogan, E4B--everything for Brayden.

His friends Matthew Moorer and Jerrin Mccain are still shocked by the tragic news.

“I just really miss him, and I loved him with my whole heart,” Moorer said.

“I was really emotional when it happened, and I was in disbelief. That was my dog, my day one, and I’ll miss him forever,” Mccain said.

Serenity Demoss and Jayden Robinson describe Brayden as a soft spoken, kind of shy but always cheerful kid that couldn’t deny his competitive nature.

“He was really sweet and kind and everyone loved Brayden,” Demoss said.

“The type of kid you could rely on,” Mccain said.

“You know goofy, he would like to play around a lot, joke around,” Robinson said.

“Compete in everything, it was turning off the light switch, he would run and beat you to it,” Moorer said.

Ray’s friends said that they wish they got to spend more time with him.

“I just wish we could’ve had more time together, to do more things together,” Demoss said.

“I wish I could have told him how much he influenced my life,” Moorer said.

“I just wish we could’ve hangout one last time,” Robinson said.

His friends say his presence will be missed but never forgotten.

The Shelby County School District says counseling services will be provided at Calera High School when classes return Tuesday morning.

