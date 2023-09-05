3 arrested in exhibition driving operation Labor Day weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says three people were arrested when they conducted an exhibition driving operation over Labor Day Weekend in the city.

It started Saturday night, Sept. 2 around 10:45 p.m. when officers received reports of exhibition driving in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Authorities say officers observed a group of people fleeing a parking lot in that area before observing an abandoned 2017 Dodge Challenger. Officers learned the vehicle had been stolen in Jefferson County. The stolen vehicle was recovered by officers.

Around 10 minutes later, officers arrested a man after he was observed in the parking lot of a business after the business was closed. That suspect was arrested for certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and was booked into the Birmingham City Jail. This suspect has not yet been identified, but police say a warrant is pending. We’re also told his 1977 Cadillac DeVille was impounded.

Around 11:10 p.m. that same night, officers arrested 26-year-old Travontae Todd of Hoover for outstanding warrants in the city of Birmingham.

Around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 3, officers arrested 31-year-old Demetrius Kelley of Bessemer for outstanding warrants in the city of Birmingham. Kelley’s 2020 Dodge Charger was impounded.

Both Todd and Kelley were arrested at a fast food restaurant in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Officers with the BPD Crime Suppression Team, City Wide Task Force, and the Narcotics Unit conducted the patrols.

Authorities say the operation lead to three arrests, three vehicles being towed, and one illegally possessed firearm seized.

The Birmingham Police Department thanks the community for their efforts in calling 911 to report illegal exhibition driving.

Demetrius Kelley, left, and Travontae Todd, right, were arrested over Labor Day Weekend after an exhibition driving operation in Birmingham, Ala. (Birmingham PD/Birmingham City Jail)

