WBRC Sideline: Week 2 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 2 of high school football is Friday, Sept. 8.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Gordo at Winfield - Game of the Week
  • Gardendale at Mortimer Jordan
  • Aliceville at Tuscaloosa Academy
  • Central Tuscaloosa at Paul Bryant
  • Fayette Co. at Tarrant
  • Hayden at Carver
  • Hewitt-Trussville at Oak Mountain
  • Hoover at Spain Park
  • Chelsea at Tuscaloosa Co.
  • Northridge at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
  • Oxford at Shades Valley
  • Helena at Homewood
  • Pleasant Grove at Wenonah
  • John Carroll at Fairfield
  • Etowah at Ashville
  • Leeds at Springville
  • Vestavia Hills at Thompson
  • Ramsay at Jasper

