WBRC Sideline: Week 2 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 2 of high school football is Friday, Sept. 8.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

Gordo at Winfield - Game of the Week

Gardendale at Mortimer Jordan

Aliceville at Tuscaloosa Academy

Central Tuscaloosa at Paul Bryant

Fayette Co. at Tarrant

Hayden at Carver

Hewitt-Trussville at Oak Mountain

Hoover at Spain Park

Chelsea at Tuscaloosa Co.

Northridge at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Oxford at Shades Valley

Helena at Homewood

Pleasant Grove at Wenonah

John Carroll at Fairfield

Etowah at Ashville

Leeds at Springville

Vestavia Hills at Thompson

Ramsay at Jasper

