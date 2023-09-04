WBRC Sideline: Week 2 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Sep. 4, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 2 of high school football is Friday, Sept. 8.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Gordo at Winfield - Game of the Week
- Gardendale at Mortimer Jordan
- Aliceville at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Central Tuscaloosa at Paul Bryant
- Fayette Co. at Tarrant
- Hayden at Carver
- Hewitt-Trussville at Oak Mountain
- Hoover at Spain Park
- Chelsea at Tuscaloosa Co.
- Northridge at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
- Oxford at Shades Valley
- Helena at Homewood
- Pleasant Grove at Wenonah
- John Carroll at Fairfield
- Etowah at Ashville
- Leeds at Springville
- Vestavia Hills at Thompson
- Ramsay at Jasper
