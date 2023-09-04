LawCall
Police identify person of interest after deadly shooting in Midfield

Police are looking for this man as a person of interest in a Midfield homicide.
Police are looking for this man as a person of interest in a Midfield homicide.(Midfield PD/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was shot and killed Saturday in Midfield.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Koreyanta Davis of Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Midfield Police responded to the 500 block of Henson Street on reports of a physical altercation. They found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time later.


Police are looking for a person of interest that possibly goes by the name Eric.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Jeffries at (205) 745-3554. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205)-254-7777.

