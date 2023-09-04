More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Everyone knows the late Jimmy Buffett was renowned for his music.

Now, Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile is highlighting another side of his life- his heart for charity.

Buffett donated two aircraft in 2022 and he wanted his donation to be anonymous. Since his death on Friday, the park revealed his gifts and a memorial display in his honor.

FOX10 News caught up with Robert and Tiffany Bell, two veterans touring the park.

“His music was a lifestyle and just a vibe of when you wanted to just go on vacation- he was the epitome of permanent vacation,” said Tiffany.

Beloved Buffett was more than just a musician. He was also a serious pilot.

“It was also a neat surprise to see that Jimmy Buffett had donated the two planes being just a stand-up guy all around,” added Tiffany.

The Bells certainly consider themselves ‘Parrot Heads’. That’s the official title for devoted Buffett fans.

“We’ve always been big Jimmy Buffett fans. We live in Margaritaville in Panama City--in a Jimmy-Buffett inspired neighborhood,” added Robert.

The Bells say the unveiling of Buffett’s planes are icing on the cake.

“It was a neat surprise to see that Jimmy Buffett had donated the two planes--being just a stand-up guy all around,” said Tiffany.

The Grumman Goose and Boeing Stearman sit right next to each other in the aircraft pavilion.

In 1940, the Goose was part of the Royal Canadian Air Force. It was used in anti-submarine warfare patrol. The other plane was a key prop in Buffett’s popular music video ‘A Trip Around the Sun’.

Sgt. Jaylon Spencer says he learned something new.

“While I was up here, I learned this plane behind me was used in a music video in a famous song in the 70s from Mr. Buffett. I heard that song before and I actually enjoyed listening to it,” said Sgt. Spencer.

A memorial display now sits in front of both aircraft, complete with a wreath and one of Buffett’s iconic Hawaiian shirts.

The Bells says Buffett’s donations are a true reflection of his character.

“It’s almost like we knew him even though we never met him,” said Robert. “He was definitely everybody’s friend. A lot of people in our neighborhood are certainly sad this weekend, but we’ll go on listening and celebrating his life for many many years to come.”

According to a statement on Jimmy Buffett’s website, Buffett passed away after battling a rare form of skin cancer for four years.

