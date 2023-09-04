LawCall
Man charged with murder after Anniston shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting Saturday in Anniston.

Police responded to a home in the 1500 block of East 11th Street and found James Delaneley Johnson inside his home. He had been shot to death.

Derrick Jerome Mathews of Anniston is charged with murder. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.

Police believe Matthews and Johnson got into a fight which led to the shooting.

