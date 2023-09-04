LawCall
GBHS collects donations for pets impacted by Hurricane Idalia

A local animal shelter is doing their part to help victims of Hurricane Idalia.
Greater Birmingham Humane Society helping pets affected by Hurricane Idalia
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is collecting relief items for pets who may have been affected by Hurricane Idalia.

According to their chief program officer, they’re collecting canned dog and cat food, dry dog and cat food, leashes collars travel crates, and anything that a pet and pet owner could have lost in the storm, as well as animals in rescue shelters across affected areas.

GBHS says as of right now they’re on standby to be notified of which areas need this supplies the most.

Once they get the call, GBHS’s own staff and volunteers will personally travel to those locations to deliver the supplies.

“The closer you are, the faster and quicker you can get things to those folks than the more northern shelters,” says Ivana Sullivan, Chief Program Officer for GBHS.

The shelter says they also have an Amazon Wishlist of items needed for hurricane relief—you can find a link to that on their website.

