GBHS collects donations for pets impacted by Hurricane Idalia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is collecting relief items for pets who may have been affected by Hurricane Idalia.

According to their chief program officer, they’re collecting canned dog and cat food, dry dog and cat food, leashes collars travel crates, and anything that a pet and pet owner could have lost in the storm, as well as animals in rescue shelters across affected areas.

GBHS says as of right now they’re on standby to be notified of which areas need this supplies the most.

Once they get the call, GBHS’s own staff and volunteers will personally travel to those locations to deliver the supplies.

“The closer you are, the faster and quicker you can get things to those folks than the more northern shelters,” says Ivana Sullivan, Chief Program Officer for GBHS.

The shelter says they also have an Amazon Wishlist of items needed for hurricane relief—you can find a link to that on their website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.