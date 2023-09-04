First Alert Weather: Chance for an isolated shower in west Alabama Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Labor Day! I hope everyone is having a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend. We start this Labor Day off with temperatures mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s in east Alabama with low to mid 70s in west Alabama. It’s slightly muggier in west Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We have some moisture trying to work its way into Mississippi and west Alabama today. It’s all originating from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to an upper-level low spinning away in parts of Texas. We will have to watch parts of west Alabama this afternoon and evening for the chance to see an isolated shower or storm. The greatest coverage will likely occur along and west of I-65 late this afternoon and evening with a rain chance at 20%. Most of us will remain dry today with a partly cloudy sky. We could end up mostly cloudy by this evening as moisture levels continue to increase from the south. We are looking at high temperatures climbing near 90°F this afternoon with southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. The weather should be great if you want to spend some time at the pool or fire up the grill. If you plan on being outside this evening, we’ll hold on to a small rain chance in west Alabama with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7 p.m. CDT. Widely scattered showers will remain possible mainly in west Alabama tonight going into Tuesday morning.

Isolated Showers Possible Tuesday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will continue to hold on to a 20% chance for a few showers mainly in west Alabama. I think we’ll end up mostly dry Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will likely come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Humidity will be slightly elevated, but the heat index won’t be too bad tomorrow. I think it’ll end up feeling like it is in the low to mid 90s.

Next Big Thing: We will be watching for increasing rain and storm chances by the middle and end of this week as a trough of low pressure begins to push into the eastern United States. I’ve increased our chances to see scattered storms Wednesday as a disturbance develops to our north and pushes into Alabama. Any storm that forms this week will have the potential to become strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. I have rain chances up to 40% for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We could see a few storms continue into Friday, but the latest trends are showing us mostly dry. We will have a better idea on the timing of these storms by tomorrow and Wednesday morning.

Weekend Forecast: If you are planning to be out this weekend, the forecast is looking very nice! Drier air will likely try to push into north and central Alabama Saturday and Sunday giving us lower humidity with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 60s. We have a big game in Tuscaloosa Saturday as the Crimson Tide take on Texas. I think Saturday will end up dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky. Just remember to apply the sunscreen if you plan on tailgating.

Tropical Update: The tropics are mostly quiet compared to what we saw last week! Tropical Storm Gert continues to spin in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. It has a short life span as it will likely get absorbed by post-tropical Idalia. It is forecast to weaken and move into the northern Atlantic away from the United States. Tropical Depression Katia continues to spin away in the eastern Atlantic with winds at 35 mph. It will likely remain weak and spin around in the eastern Atlantic for a few days, but it is not forecast to strengthen or impact the United States.

The main thing to watch over the next 7-10 days is the tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has given it a high chance (in red) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. All of our models show this storm moving to the west and becoming a powerful hurricane as we go into the weekend and early next week. This storm could pose a threat for the Lesser Antilles by this weekend. If the storm remains weak, it will push farther to the west. If it really ramps up in strength, it will likely try to pull more to the north. I doubt this system will push into the Gulf of Mexico, but the east coast and Bermuda will need to closely watch it as we go into next week. Most models show this system pulling to the north and remaining over the Atlantic. If steering patterns change, it could result in a different track. The next two names on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane list are “Lee” and “Margot”. Hurricane season normally ramps up this month and comes to an end on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a great Labor Day holiday!

