LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Family, friends remember men killed in Bham shooting, seek answers one year later

One mother says keeping the memory of Rodriguez Powell and Justin Taylor alive is going to be key in getting justice
Remembering two cousins a year after they were killed
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother is remembering her son and nephew one year after they were murdered in East Birmingham, while also still waiting for answers on their senseless killing.

For the last year, Theta Johnson has had to wake up every morning without her son, Rodriguez Powell.

“That’s where it comes from, God gave me the strength to get up each and every day,” Johnson says.

On September 3 last year, Powell and his cousin, Justin Taylor were found murdered in Inglenook.

“It hurt, it still hurt, you can’t get over nothing like that, seeing it for yourself, it still hurt,” says Mya Scott, Taylor’s girlfriend.

“They took their lives for no reason. We don’t have a clue why they took my boy’s life,” said Johnson.

Johnson and friends and family of Powell and Taylor gathered at the site the two were found, praying, sharing stories, and reassuring one another.

“We love y’all, we missed y’all, and y’all will always be in our hearts,” Johnson said during the memorial service.

“I don’t want it to be forgotten, even with their case, it hasn’t been solved, I know it takes time,” says Johnson.

Johnson says while she tries to stay patient with the investigation, she knows being vocal is key in getting the case solved.

“Jacoby, they ruled as self-defense because it was a police officer that killed my son, and with Emmanuel, that man got 35 years, so I did get justice, and I’m getting justice for these two, too. My mouth? I can’t be quiet, I want justice,” Johnson says.

FOX6 reached out to BPD for a statement on the investigation in the murders. As of Sunday evening, we have not gotten a response.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Longtime Birmingham restaurant leaving the Magic City
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham man charged in death of local business owner
One dead after overnight shooting in Midfield
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Walmart
Walmart fixes system issue that incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax to Alabama shoppers

Latest News

Flock camera system coming to downtown UAB campus
Greater Birmingham Humane Society helping pets affected by Hurricane Idalia
GBHS collects donations for pets impacted by Hurricane Idalia
Greater Birmingham Humane Society helping pets affected by Hurricane Idalia
Greater Birmingham Humane Society helping pets affected by Hurricane Idalia
Remembering two cousins a year after they were killed
Remembering two cousins a year after they were killed