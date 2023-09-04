Family, friends remember men killed in Bham shooting, seek answers one year later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother is remembering her son and nephew one year after they were murdered in East Birmingham, while also still waiting for answers on their senseless killing.

For the last year, Theta Johnson has had to wake up every morning without her son, Rodriguez Powell.

“That’s where it comes from, God gave me the strength to get up each and every day,” Johnson says.

On September 3 last year, Powell and his cousin, Justin Taylor were found murdered in Inglenook.

“It hurt, it still hurt, you can’t get over nothing like that, seeing it for yourself, it still hurt,” says Mya Scott, Taylor’s girlfriend.

“They took their lives for no reason. We don’t have a clue why they took my boy’s life,” said Johnson.

Johnson and friends and family of Powell and Taylor gathered at the site the two were found, praying, sharing stories, and reassuring one another.

“We love y’all, we missed y’all, and y’all will always be in our hearts,” Johnson said during the memorial service.

“I don’t want it to be forgotten, even with their case, it hasn’t been solved, I know it takes time,” says Johnson.

Johnson says while she tries to stay patient with the investigation, she knows being vocal is key in getting the case solved.

“Jacoby, they ruled as self-defense because it was a police officer that killed my son, and with Emmanuel, that man got 35 years, so I did get justice, and I’m getting justice for these two, too. My mouth? I can’t be quiet, I want justice,” Johnson says.

FOX6 reached out to BPD for a statement on the investigation in the murders. As of Sunday evening, we have not gotten a response.

