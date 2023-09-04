Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old Calera High School football player died in a crash Sunday.

Brayden Ray was killed around 12:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.

The wreck happened on Highway 70 near the Waterford Subdivision. Ray was alone in the vehicle

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

