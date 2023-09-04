2 women shot, killed outside of UAB Hospital’s emergency room

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside of UAB Hospital’s emergency room Monday.

Police confirm two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. Three other people were injured.

Witnesses tell WBRC the shooting first started outside of a nightclub.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

