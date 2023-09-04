ALDOT: Planned lane closures on I-65 NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduling lane closures of I-65 NB on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Weather permitting, ALDOT will close the inside lane of I-65 NB in Shelby County for planning and paving work. The closure is planned to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will affect the area of I-65 NB between mile markers 230.7 and 225.948.

Travel lanes are expected to re-open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The same lanes will be closed again from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Friday, Sept. 8.

ALDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes and to adjust travel times. They also remind drivers to follow work zone speed limits and to use caution in the area.

