LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Source: WBRC video
Longtime Birmingham restaurant leaving the Magic City
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Brayden Ray was killed around 12:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to Shelby County...
Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen,...
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal....
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal