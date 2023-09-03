LawCall
First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy, warming temperatures for the remainder of Labor Day weekend

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The area of low pressure responsible for the wind flow bringing the clouds and showers for the beginning of the weekend will remain to the west while an area of high pressure lingers to the north and east. This will leave partly cloudy conditions for the remainder of the Labor Day weekend with warming temperatures and only isolated rain areas mostly to the south and west along a stalled front extending along The Northern Gulf.

Labor Day weekend forecast
Labor Day weekend forecast(WBRC)

Overall dry conditions are expected across the remainder of the area with highs ranging from 85-90° Rain chances remain limited through the beginning of the week as the ridge of high pressure remains in place. As the high weakens , a front will move south and east Thursday and Friday bringing our next chance for rain Friday and Saturday as the front pushes into North Alabama. This will help produce isolated-to-scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures slowly climbing for the second half of the week, but the high will continue to limit rain chances going into the upcoming weekend.

The next 24 hours
The next 24 hours(WBRC)
UV index forecast
UV index forecast(WBRC)

