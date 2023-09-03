Alabama Mineral & Lapidary Society hosts gem show

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Civic Center is opening it’s doors for gem and mineral lovers for an event over Labor Day weekend. The Alabama Mineral & Lapidary Society, a nonprofit organization aimed at people with interests in geology and mineralogy, hosted a gem and mineral show from Sept. 1-3.

The show gave both experts and casual collectors the opportunity to see a variety of gems, minerals, and other handcrafted items. With over 100 tables filled with the work of different artists, visitors could find something that they enjoyed.

John Wild, a vendor at the show, noted, “It appeals to a wide range of people.” He continued, explaining, “There are people that are looking for healing crystals and stones, there are people who are looking for items they can display on their mantels and their bookshelves at home, there are people that like to buy jewelry of all types.”

Along with showcasing the creations and discoveries of artists, the event featured demonstrations of polishing and carving stones, door prizes and activities for kids.

The event, hosted at the Irondale Civic Center, lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. Ticket prices are: $5 for adults and $3 for teens. Kids 12 and under get free admission.

