LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Access to mental health care a must for law enforcement, says one organization

September is suicide prevention month, and some organizations are taking the opportunity to highlight the importance of mental health for law enforcement.
Improving mental health for law enforcement
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month, and many organizations are taking the opportunity to highlight the importance of mental health.

One organization wants to put a spotlight on making sure law enforcement has access to mental health care.

Al Eskanazy, Chairman and CEO of Community Police Relations Foundation, says it’s critical to the well-being of communities that police officers perform well at all times.

This group says they’ve seen suicide increase with first responders over the last few years.

CPR says part of the reason for that is that officers respond to multiple traumatic situations in a short window of time, which can take a toll on mental health.

They say within last few years, society’s attitude towards law enforcement has shifted as well, adding to stress and pressure.

They’re teaming up with a mental health foundation to make sure that access to care is prioritized for all officers.

“It’s critical that we as a society understand that policing is one of the most difficult stressful traumatic positions, and provide the type of counseling that will allow an officer to confidentially come in it won’t be on his record, his jacket, and it’ll be something that he or she would want to do,” says Eskanazy.

You can find out more about Community Police Relations Foundation on their website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Longtime Birmingham restaurant leaving the Magic City
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham man charged in death of local business owner
One dead after overnight shooting in Midfield
Walmart
Walmart fixes system issue that incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax to Alabama shoppers

Latest News

Gem and mineral show flyer
Alabama Mineral & Lapidary Society hosts gem show
7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: Diminishing clouds with highs in the 90s today, Labor Day
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
McGill classmate & record producer remember Jimmy Buffett
Improving mental health for law enforcement
Improving mental health for law enforcement