UAB Hospital’s Chief of Sports Medicine cautions seriousness of sports injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s officially football season, but along with these games comes an increased chance of sports related injuries - some of them serious.

UAB is doing their part to make sure athletes stay in shape throughout football season, but they want to make sure both coaches and players know the seriousness of some common sports injuries, and more importantly, how to prevent them.

“You’ll see actually a lot of our physicians on the sidelines providing direct care to these athletes we take care of a multitude of high schools around the Birmingham area so you’ll see them on the sidelines,” says Dr. Amit Momaya, who is Chief of Sports Medicine at UAB Hospital.

Dr. Momaya loves being part of gamedays, but knows better than anyone how serious sports-related injuries can be to athletes.

Some of the most common injuries he sees this time of year are joint, shoulder, knee and ankle related.

“You know the ACL tear is kind of the dreaded injury people sustain during football or soccer type sports,” Momaya explains. “That helps stabilize the knee from rotational instability and from moving back and forth. Of course going through the surgery and quite a lengthy rehab to get back to the field, but even then only approximately 63% of patients actually return to the same level of play then they had before the injury.”

Dr. Momaya recommends warming up muscles before game time, stretching, and sleep, and that players need to communicate if something doesn’t feel right.

“Swelling, it’s not normal, you want to address that early on, instead of fighting it and playing through it, any kind of clicking or popping in a joint can sometimes be signs of something abnormal going on especially if it’s associated with pain, that’s typically not normal,” Dr. Momaya warns.

And when it comes to communication, Dr. Momaya says coaches also play a huge role.

“They need to have that discussion before practice before this all starts, ‘hey let me know, let the athletic trainer know if this is happening, cause we can get you appropriate medical care and then get you back to sport when it’s safe,’ I think having that open dialogue with the coaches and athletes early on before practice and seasons fully starting is important,” he says.

Dr. Momaya also warns heat can cause injuries during football season. He recommends players actively hydrate throughout the week, not just before game time, and he recommends coaches keep an eye out for common signs of heat illnesses during games and practices.

