Tuscaloosa police improves security on The Strip as Bama opens season against Middle Tennessee

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We can only imagine the enormous task it takes to provide security for Alabama home games, and it’s not a job a lone agency can handle on its own.

Local law enforcement agencies say this is an all-hands-on-deck mindset, and it has to be when you consider the facts.

Alabama opens its season Saturday night. Stadium capacity is 100,000 - the city’s population doubles whenever the Tide plays at home. And then you have the party-like atmosphere on The Strip before, during and after the game.

To make it all work, Tuscaloosa Assistant Police Chief Heath Clark says around a dozen law enforcement agencies are involved and among them, hundreds of personnel scattered throughout the area.

“The number of people coming from out of town, the pressure on the airport, the charter buses - things like that. That’s going to be a challenge. There will be some extra security measures and there will be extra traffic measures going into that game, hopefully it’s not going to be anything that will impact you know general traffic plans coming in and out. It will be a little more specific,” said Clark.

To help traffic flow, ALDOT has a command center in which it control the traffic lights and changes them as often as necessary to ease or prevent congestion, all part of creating a smoother weekend including security.

