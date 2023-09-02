One dead after overnight shooting in Midfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has died after being shot overnight in Midfield.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s were dispatched to the 1200 block of 8th Avenue to investigate a person shot call just before 3:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials observed a 38-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two males were involved in an argument before the 38-year-old male was shot. After speaking with multiple witnesses, deputies were able to identify a possible suspect and the vehicle that he was driving.

After obtaining witness reports, officials were able to locate the 57-year-old suspect and take him into custody.

At this time, the suspect is still in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

