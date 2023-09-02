Longtime Birmingham restaurant leaving the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic City Grille is closing the doors to their Birmingham location Sunday after 25 years. Owner, Reggie White says this is a bittersweet time for him and his family but they look forward to what’s next.

“It’s not really a good feeling. I’m going to be sad, but then it will be a new beginning,” said White.

He explained that in the previous few years, they’ve seen new owners buy their building, and that feeling of uncertainty has gotten overwhelming.

“We just play the waiting game to see what will happen,” adds White. “But unfortunately, this time we couldn’t get the lease worked out the way we wanted to, so we just decided to move on.”

That move is taking them to the city of Bessemer which will become their third location on the western part of the county. But this spot downtown was unique to the White family.

“It started with my dad. He has been in the restaurant business for a really long time, worked for Quincy’s and worked for Shoney’s. Then, he had the idea to open up his own restaurant, and it started from there. This was the first location. We have one in Bessemer that has been there for 17 years and one in Hueytown that has been there for five years.”

City leaders describe Magic City Grille as a legacy business, which they hate to see leave, but they do have resources available for small businesses like this one to help keep them in Birmingham.

“We never want to see an exit,” says Cornell Wesley, Director of Department of Innovation & Economic Opportunity. “We never want to see a relocation unless it is for the benefit of. And so, we have a program that we call RISE— Retention Incentives for Success and Expansion. This is a new incentive tool that was recently passed by our council, but it is out and it’s working. We are looking to be impactful in the deployment of the resources that are in that incentive school.”

Along with RISE, the city has more tools available for small business owners or those looking to open a business in Birmingham. To find out more, click here.

