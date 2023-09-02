First Alert Weather: Limited rain chance, cooler weather for the beginning of Labor Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Limited rain chances are expected for the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. A front lingers along the Gulf Coast and with a lingering area of high pressure to the north and east. Mostly cloudy skies with limited rain chances are expected with the better rain chance accompanied by the persistent easterly wind flow allowing for the rain chances with the better rain chance to the south and west. High temperatures around 80° are expected, several degrees cooler than normal for the beginning of this weekend.

Through the afternoon drier air will overspread the region leading to a generally rain free forecast for the end of the holiday weekend and into next week. The ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather over the Eastern U.S. during the period with only limited moisture lingering tomorrow and Labor Day capable of producing a few showers tomorrow and Monday. However, most of the area will see a dry forecast with even drier air moving in through mid-week. Highs will be around 90° with overnight lows near 70°.

