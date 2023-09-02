LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham man charged in death of local business owner

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said that 23 year old Sebastian Ross is facing capital murder and first-degree robbery charges in the death of Snir Lalum.

Officers say Lalum was followed to his business as he prepared to open the morning of August 24 when he was shot and killed shortly before 6 a.m.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama Director, Bob Copus, said this is another senseless act of violence that has forever changed the lives of two families.

“It’s tragic,” says Copus. “It destroys families. The young man who is the offender ruins their life and their family. He has ruined his own life and, more important than that, Sunny and his family, and his son, who is six years old with special needs. That family’s life stopped that day and will never be the same.”

Ross is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Walmart fixes system issue that incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax to Alabama shoppers
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama announces week 1 starting quarterback
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
A woman in Arizona says she wants to know where a $120,000 wire transfer has gone.
Woman searching for $120,000 that disappeared from bank account

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Longtime Birmingham restaurant leaving the Magic City
Labor Day weekend forecast
First Alert Weather: Limited rain chance, cooler weather for the beginning of Labor Day weekend
Reaction to lawsuit involving people seeking abortions
Alabama lawsuit questions legality of state conspiracy statute
Alabama expands missing and endangered person alert criteria
Expanded criteria for Ala. Missing and Endangered Persons Alert