Birmingham man charged in death of local business owner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said that 23 year old Sebastian Ross is facing capital murder and first-degree robbery charges in the death of Snir Lalum.

Officers say Lalum was followed to his business as he prepared to open the morning of August 24 when he was shot and killed shortly before 6 a.m.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama Director, Bob Copus, said this is another senseless act of violence that has forever changed the lives of two families.

“It’s tragic,” says Copus. “It destroys families. The young man who is the offender ruins their life and their family. He has ruined his own life and, more important than that, Sunny and his family, and his son, who is six years old with special needs. That family’s life stopped that day and will never be the same.”

Ross is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

