Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The 1% grocery tax reduction took effect today in Alabama and many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged.
A representative with Walmart confirmed the error and provided WBRC with the following statement:
The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective September 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.
This story is developing. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
