Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The 1% grocery tax reduction took effect today in Alabama and many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error and provided WBRC with the following statement:

“Earlier today, some Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama were incorrectly overcharged sales tax while shopping with us. Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale. The situation is being corrected, and we’re asking potentially impacted customers to take their receipts to their nearby stores or clubs for a refund of the higher sales tax.”

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective September 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

This story is developing. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

