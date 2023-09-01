Walmart fixes system issue that incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax to Alabama shoppers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart has fixed a system issue that caused some customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama to be incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax on Friday.

Effective September 1, the sales tax rate on food items decreased by one percentage point statewide. Walmart says its systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale. As of Friday afternoon, the company says this issue has been fixed.

We’re asking customers who used cash while shopping with us today to check their receipts. If they see they’ve been charged two separate sales tax amounts, bring that receipt to their Walmart store or Sam’s Club and speak with a member of management to get a refund for the higher of the two taxes. Customers who used credit cards and other forms of payment will receive a notification their refunds were automatically applied.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error earlier Friday morning and provided WBRC with the following statement:

“Earlier today, some Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama were incorrectly overcharged sales tax while shopping with us. Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale. The situation is being corrected, and we’re asking potentially impacted customers to take their receipts to their nearby stores or clubs for a refund of the higher sales tax.”

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from four percent to three percent effective September 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.