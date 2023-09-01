Walmart fixes system issue that incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax to Alabama shoppers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart has fixed a system issue that caused some customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama to be incorrectly overcharged grocery sales tax on Friday.
Effective September 1, the sales tax rate on food items decreased by one percentage point statewide. Walmart says its systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale. As of Friday afternoon, the company says this issue has been fixed.
A representative with Walmart confirmed the error earlier Friday morning and provided WBRC with the following statement:
The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from four percent to three percent effective September 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.