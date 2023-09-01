LawCall
UAB Blazers win first game of the season over North Carolina A&T

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers hosted North Carolina A&T at Protective Stadium Thursday night and came away with a huge 35-6 win over the Aggies.

Jermaine Brown Jr. opened the scoring for the Blazers on the first drive of the game after taking a carry from the 10 yard line into the end zone.

Blazers QB Jacob Zeno and the rest of the offense were on fire the entire night putting up 35 points in the first game of the season. Zeno had an impressive performance, setting a new school record of 38 completed passes on 41 attempts and throwing three touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, the Blazers defense was just as hot as the offense. UAB did not allow an Aggie touchdown the entire night, holding them to just six points.

UAB will be back on the field on Saturday, September 9 in Statesboro, Georgia taking on Georgia Southern.

