Teenagers getting increasingly scammed online; ways to combat it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study using FBI data has shown your teenager can easily be scammed online, sometimes costing *you* money. In the last 5 years, money lost by victims under 20 years old grew by almost 2,500% percent. A difference of $8.2 million in 2017 to $210 million lost just this past year.

You can be prepared by educating yourself on what scams could potentially hit your teen.

Social media and gaming use comes with more dangers than just increased screen time.

“The more you’re on there, the more you see any of this type of stuff, the potentially if you don’t realize that these are these are scams, the more opportunity there is for you to get sucked into one,” said Garet Smitherman, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for BBB serving Central and South Alabama.

Teens are a particularly vulnerable group as they can be less skeptical about “too-good-to-be-true” opportunities.

“The theme across all of those really is excitement,” Smitherman explains. One scam is a ‘social media influencer’ scam, where you are invited to be sponsored by a company through direct messages.

“It’s very similar to other scans in the past that back in the 90s and early 2000s [that] were done in person, usually at malls,” Smitherman said. He said the best way to combat these scams is to make sure it’s not a fake account.

Another scam they can be targeted with is fake online gaming purchases.

“When you’re doing that purchase, that they’re presenting it not necessarily as dollars, but as points or coins or whatever they’re in-app, ‘currency’ is,” Smitherman said.

He suggests making sure to only purchase from the game’s manufacturer—and to require a password for purchases that only you as the parent know. Other soft spots for teens can include online shopping and romance scams. Both of which are not new, but can be disguised well. Smitherman said the best prep is having a conversation with your teen.

“Parents need to do is to have open and honest conversations, and to use real-life examples to try to educate their children,” He said.

If you are the victim of a scam or attempted scam report it to the FTC, IC3, FBI and IdentityTheft.gov.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.